Kevin Hart's wife, Eniko, is pregnant — see the sweet announcement!

Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko, are expecting a baby!

Eniko Hart shared a photo of her pregnant belly and announced the happy news on Tuesday.

"in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! soon to be a family of 6! #glowingandgrowing" she wrote next to the photo.

The two are already parents to a 2-year-old son, Kenzo. Hart also has a 15-year-old daughter Heaven and 12-year-old son Hendrix with his ex-wife.

The comedian also shared the photo of his wife on Instagram, along with the hashtags #Harts #FamilyofSix #Blessed #LiveLaughLove.

It's been a tough few years for the couple. Eniko Hart opened up about how she found out her husband was cheating on her during last pregnancy in the Netflix docuseries “Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up."

Because Parrish was very far along in her pregnancy, she said she "kept worrying about the baby" and had to "maintain a level head."

"I think that's the only thing that really got me through. I wasn't ready at the time to just give up on my family," she said. "I wanted Kenzo to be able to know his dad and grow up."

Hart also survived a serious car accident last September.

While it's certainly a tough time with the COVID-19 outbreak, the comedian has been keeping his 87.5 million followers entertained while practicing social distancing.

He started an Instagram series called "Confessions from the Hart," where he has been sharing hilarious and embarrassing stories he has never revealed until now.