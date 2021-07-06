Kevin Hart is determined to raise kind, hard-working kids. Just ask “Fatherhood” director Paul Weitz.

While speaking with Romper, Weitz recalled how Hart’s children, Heaven, 16, Hendrix, 13, Kenzo, 3, and 9-month-old Kaori Mai, were frequent visitors on set.

“He made them find out everyone’s name and what their job was. If they got them all right, I think they won something,” Weitz revealed. “It was a great way of learning about film sets. I have my kids come to set, and I wish I had that idea.”

When Hart, 42, ordered ice cream for a large group of fans, he tasked Heaven and Hendrix with distributing the cold treats.

“He said to his kids, ‘You two are in charge of this. Go out there and make sure everybody got their ice cream,'” Hart’s co-star Alfre Woodard told Romper. “He didn’t say it to the third assistant director. He put them in charge.”

The actor shares Kenzo and Kaori Mai with his wife, Eniko Hart, 36. Heaven and Hendrix are from his previous marriage to comedian Torrei Hart.

Hart noted that he treats Heaven and Hendrix like adults and that he established a “free-speaking zone” at home so they can open up to him without judgment.

“What I’ve learned as a father is the most important thing in the world is listening,” Hart shared. “It’s not about trying to be right. It’s not about advice. It’s about listening, understanding, and then doing your best to give information so that your kids can make the best choices for them. Not for you, but for them.”

Hart said he always honest with his children and even talked to them about his 2017 high-profile cheating scandal.

“You have to talk to your kids about it because it’s going to come out,” he explained. “Some of them are cool about it and some of them are not, depending on the situation…. My kids understand who their father is.”

