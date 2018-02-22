share tweet pin email

If she ever gets tired of the whole acting thing, Kerry Washington could switch to being a baby stylist.

Turns out that the mom of two — daughter Isabelle Amarachi Asomugha is 3 and son Caleb Kelechi Asomugha is 1— has impeccable taste when it comes not just to her own wardrobe, but to what her son wears as well. And that’s greatly benefitted her “Scandal” costar Katie Lowes, who gave birth to son Albee last October.

“I have all of Kerry Washington’s son’s hand me downs. I haven’t bought an article of clothing for my son. He wears all of Caleb’s stuff,” she told TODAY Parents.

Not to mention, Washington also serves as something of her personal Dr. Spock. “Kerry is my first call, when I wonder, what in the hell is happening? I’m usually private when I’m struggling. It’s better for my kid if I don’t struggle in silence,” said Lowes.

For the Gladiator, who plays a tough lawyer and operative on the show, the biggest change since becoming a mom has been learning to ask for help. And showing her vulnerability

“I’ve always done things on my own. I’m super type-A. I learned I can’t do it all,” she said. “I can’t work and follow my dreams and pay the bills and be a good mom and grocery shop. I need help and I have to feel OK with that.”

She has an arsenal of maternal knowhow at her disposal, starting with super-producer Shonda Rhimes.

“Shonda is a mother of three. She was the first person I told I was pregnant, after my husband. She was emotional. During the show, there’s been marriages and pregnancies and babies. Shonda encourages all that,” said Lowes.

Now, she’s about to embark on a new adventure, with “Scandal” wrapping up its seventh and final season on April 19.

“It’s very bittersweet. It’s a mixture of a bunch of emotions but it’s mostly denial. We have to be in the moment and do our jobs,” said Lowes.

Her set, said Lowes, is “the greatest place in the world to be a mom. My only regret is that I didn’t have another child or five. The kids are allowed to come to set. My kid is here all the time. I talk to the assistant director about my breastfeeding plan for the day. They have my pumping schedule. There’s a big kids play room.”

With her day job almost over, Lowes plans to focus more time on the IAMA theater company, of which she is co-artistic director and co-founder. Plus, “I’m going to get invested in classes with my baby. Swim classes and mommy and me. I haven’t been able to do that since I’ve been working.”

Lowes knows all about mom guilt. She already beat her self up for leaving her son at home while she flew to New York for a brief promotional trip. And she's girding her loins for any eventual mom-shaming that will come her way. "I have heard of this from Shonda and from Kerry. I know it will happen very soon. I don’t know how I will deal with that," she said.