Kerry Washington was one busy lady during the seven seasons she starred in "Scandal," which wrapped up earlier this year.
But not so busy that she couldn't fit in having two children with her husband Nnamdi Asomugha: Isabelle, 3, and Caleb, 20 months.
Kerry Washington: From 'Scandal' to new Facebook Watch series 'Five Points'Play Video - 3:58
She's already moved on to producing a new show for Facebook, "Five Points," but told TODAY on Wednesday that when "Scandal" finally ended, her little ones gave her a great big thumbs-up.
"The best thing that happened — after we wrapped 'Scandal' because we were there until 3 in the morning — and I came home and my kids had made a sign for me," she told TODAY Wednesday.
And what was on that sign?
"It said, 'Good job, Mama,'" she revealed. "It doesn't get better than that."
Aww!
