Kerry Washington's kids welcomed her home in the sweetest way after 'Scandal' ended

Kerry Washington was one busy lady during the seven seasons she starred in "Scandal," which wrapped up earlier this year.

But not so busy that she couldn't fit in having two children with her husband Nnamdi Asomugha: Isabelle, 3, and Caleb, 20 months.

She's already moved on to producing a new show for Facebook, "Five Points," but told TODAY on Wednesday that when "Scandal" finally ended, her little ones gave her a great big thumbs-up.

"The best thing that happened — after we wrapped 'Scandal' because we were there until 3 in the morning — and I came home and my kids had made a sign for me," she told TODAY Wednesday.

This picture was taken when we completed filming our very final scene in the Oval Office set. So many of @scandalabc’s most iconic scenes happened in that Oval. It has been, in many ways, the center of our #Scandal universe. Other sets were already being dismantled and we knew this one would be next. So, before saying good-bye, I stretched out on that gorgeous rug and tried to just take it all in. Swipe! Soon after, a few beloved crew members joined. Because... why not? LOL. Tomorrow morning I will wake up and begin to try to process the magical dream of the past seven seasons. I imagine it will take some time to really understand what just transpired in my life. But, this much, I know... I am filled with endless gratitude for our #Scandal Family. Our glorious cast & crew and our community of #Gladiators. TOGETHER, we have changed history. Transformed television. And illuminated each other’s lives. Thank you for watching. And tweeting. And being with us!!!! With love & gratitude, My very best - Kerry

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on

And what was on that sign?

"It said, 'Good job, Mama,'" she revealed. "It doesn't get better than that."

Aww!

Kerry Washington kept things fierce on "Scandal."

