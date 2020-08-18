Kerry Washington's father brings the dad jokes when she hosts 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Sign up for our newsletter

Kerry Washington turned her guest-hosting gig on Monday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” into a real family affair.

The Emmy nominee's father, Earl, joined her during her monologue to share some truly memorable dad jokes that were so bad they may have actually been good.

“He’s the most adorable man in America and he loves to tell jokes,” Washington, 43, said while introducing him, adding he offered to help her with the gig “because he doesn’t think I’m funny.”

Earl didn’t waste any time digging into his treasure trove of material, either.

“How do you know that it’s a dad joke? It becomes a-parent,” he said.

He was just getting warmed up, though.

“Why did the cookie take himself to the hospital?” he asked.

“Why?” his daughter asked.

“Because he felt crummy,” he responded.

Washington’s dad also rose to the occasion when his daughter pointed out that late-night jokes tend to focus on current events or politics.

“What’s the most progressive body of water?” he asked.

“A-O-C,” he said, referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who is often referred to by her initials.

“That’s terrible,” Washington said.

“But that’s what makes it fun,” her dad said.

“How do vegans vote?” he asked.

“Kale. Election fail,” he said, sending his daughter into a fit of laughter because she realized he may have messed up.

“You have to say ‘Vote by kale,’” she told him.

“Oh, gosh,” he said before reciting the proper punchline a few times.

“Oh, Dad. You’re amazing. I love you very much. I’m so happy that you made my monologue better,” she said while wrapping up the monologue.

Kimmel probably doesn’t have to worry about losing his job, but Earl held his own. Did his dad jokes bomb? Nothing could be father from the truth.