Kelsea Ballerini calls pregnancy speculation 'incredibly insensitive'

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is shutting down speculation after appearing at the CMA Awards on Wednesday night.

One Twitter user, who has since deleted their post, took to social media to wonder if Ballerini, 27, could be pregnant. Ballerini retweeted the post with a blunt response.

"I’m sure you mean well, but it’s incredibly insensitive to ask or assume if another woman is pregnant," wrote the singer. "I’m not, by the way. Just carrying around my organs. But if I were, I’d want to share that in my own time when I felt ready. Let’s not judge bloat levels on the internet."

I’m sure you mean well, but it’s incredibly insensitive to ask or assume if another woman is pregnant. I’m not, by the way. Just carrying around my organs. But if I were, I’d want to share that in my own time when I felt ready. Let’s not judge bloat levels on the internet. 🤍 https://t.co/b73pVo3Ror — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) November 12, 2020

Ballerini rocked two great looks during the awards ceremony. On the red carpet, she stunned in a floral gown. During her performance of her country-pop song "Hole in the Bottle," she rocked a fitted tuxedo-style jumpsuit.

Kelsea Ballerini attends the 54th annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on Nov. 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

This isn't the first time Ballerini has responded to comments about her appearance on social media. In 2018, she performed with the Chainsmokers during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, donning a silver mini-dress and glittery heels for the performance. The singer posted some pictures of the evening on Instagram. In the comments section, one user told her to "lose some weight" - and Ballerini fired back.

Kelsea Ballerini performs on the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2018. Thomas Concordia / Getty Images

"Hi troll," she wrote. "Listen. First of all, I'm not a model I'm a singer. Second of all, I'm not responding to this to give you attention because you don't deserve that, I'm responding because I am a healthy, normal chick, which I pride myself on and work hard for, and want other young girls to see that and know that 'skinny' is not always the goal.'"

She shared a screenshot of the exchange on Instagram, writing "Not today, Satan," in the caption.

While she's always been quick to shut down the body-shamers, Ballerini and her husband Morgan Evans, who she married in 2017, have said that they look forward to having kids someday. During a 2019 red carpet appearance, Evans told People that the pair aren't quite ready to start their own family but are excited for the future.

“We’re a little ways off from that, but we do very much look forward to that,” he said.