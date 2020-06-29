Kelly Stafford welcomes 4th child, 14 months after surviving brain tumor

Kelly Stafford has welcomed her fourth child just 14 months after undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumor.

The wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford announced the joyous news on Instagram Sunday with a photo of her husband giving her a kiss in her hospital bed.

"Friday, June 26, 2020. Our family became complete," she wrote.

The couple announced in March that they were expecting their fourth child this summer, adding to 3-year-old twins Sawyer and Chandler and 1-year-old Hunter. They did not say whether the new baby was a boy or a girl.

Stafford shared a cute shot of the family on Instagram earlier this month, writing that "room for one more will be needed here soon."

Their new bundle of a joy comes after Stafford having to give birth during the coronavirus pandemic following a difficult 2019 for both of them.

Kelly Stafford had a benign tumor, known as an acoustic neuroma, removed in a 12-hour surgery on April 17 of last year, with doctors telling her there was a 50% chance she could lose her hearing as well as some facial function.

She wrote a first-person essay for ESPN last year in which she described her journey, which began when she first started experiencing dizziness. She ultimately had to relearn how to walk with the help of a physical therapist.

Stafford also shared on Instagram in March that she found out she was pregnant with their fourth child on the same day Matthew learned he'd fractured bones in his back during a Nov. 3 game against the Raiders, an injury that put him on the sidelines for the rest of last season.

"With that news, I decided I would keep the pregnancy to myself because for so long we had been so worried about my brain and my recovery, I didn’t want him to have to think about me continuing to recover while growing a baby," she wrote. "I wanted him to have a clear mind so that he could have a quick, successful recovery himself."

Ahead of the one-year anniversary for her brain surgery, she wrote that "it is a year that has helped my family grow in numbers and in strength, but it is a year that I never want to revisit."

She then shared a grateful message on Instagram to mark one year since her surgery.

"The hardest year of my life so far has passed," she wrote. "I am looking forward to the years to come knowing that they might bring new challenges, but ready for those challenges because not only do I now know how strong I am, but more so how much stronger I am with my husband and kids by my side."