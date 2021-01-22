See Kelly Rowland crushing an intense workout at 9 months pregnant

At nine months pregnant, Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland is still Jumpin'!

Rowland, who is expecting her second child with husband Tim Weatherspoon, shared an impressive Instagram video of herself on Thursday doing a wall sit, squats, and donkey kicks.

In the footage, Rowland, 39, wears a pair of black leggings and a coral sports bra putting her baby bump on full display.

Rowland has exercised throughout her pregnancy to avoid a second bout of diastasis recti, also known as abdominal separation. In October 2020, Rowland told TODAY Parents that her trainer, Rebecca Broxterman, was working with her on strengthening exercises.

“Rebecca has so much education about the condition,” Rowland explained. “She understands a woman’s body. She’s exactly what I needed.”

Rowland announced her pregnancy on the cover of Women’s Health magazine in October. At the time, she was five months along.

“We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens,’” she told the publication. To her surprise, they conceived right away.

Shortly after, the exhaustion kicked in.

“My first trimester was a lot of me laying in the bed. It was not like that when I was pregnant at 33,” Rowland revealed.

But Rowland has no regrets about spacing her children the way she did. Her and Weatherspoon's 6-year-old son Titan is at an age where he can’t wait to meet and spoil his younger sibling.

As Rowland explained to TODAY, “This baby is walking into a whole zone of so much love and attention and affection."