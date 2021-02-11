Kelly Rowland is celebrating her 40th birthday with her favorite guys.

“My Happy Place,” the Rowland on Instagram. “So grateful.”

In the photo, Rowland is seen snuggling in bed with her sons, Titan, 6, and 3-week-old Noah. Proud big brother Titan, who is wearing dinosaur pajamas, lovingly caresses the swaddled newborn’s head.

The Destiny's Child singer and her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, welcomed their second child last month.

Rowland shared the news on Instagram with a picture of Titan beaming at his baby sibling.

“On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon Greeted us!” Rowland captioned the sweet shot. “We are truly grateful.”

While speaking with TODAY Parents last October, Rowland revealed that she experienced anxiety early in her pregnancy because of her close relationship with Titan.

“I wondered ‘Do I have enough love to share?’” Rowland shared. "I’m so grateful for my circle of women because I told them that that was my concern and they were all like, ‘You guys are so ready.’”

She added that Titan couldn’t wait to meet the their new addition.

“This baby is walking into a whole zone of so much love and attention and affection,” Rowland gushed at the time.

Rowland announced her pregnancy on the cover of Women's Health magazine last year.

“We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens,’”she told the publication. To her surprise, they conceived right away.

"I was thinking, 'Oh my god, my fans are gonna be so disappointed....They wanted an album first, but they got a baby!'" she quipped. "And I was like, 'I have to figure this out so they get both.'"