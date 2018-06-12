share tweet pin email

Happy birthday, River Rose!

Kelly Clarkson's little girl turned 4 on Tuesday — and no one's more surprised by the years flying by than her mom.

"Happy Birthday to this little cowgirl! #RiverRose she’s 4 y’all!! That’s crazy!!" the singer and "Voice" coach captioned an Instagram pic of adorable River in a cowgirl hat. And wow, is it us or has she become Clarkson's mini-me?

Looks like River's birthday week has been filled with all kinds of family fun. Clarkson also shared a sweet photo from the pair's bedtime story hour the night before ...

... and another one of River and her 2-year-old little brother, Remington, watching one of River's favorite movies, "The Little Mermaid."

The little adventurer even got to do a little boating with her loved ones. Check out her grin as waves splash around her, her mom and her little brother as they zip across a lake.

She also enjoyed cuddle time with her dad, Brandon Blackstock, during the lake trip. She was all smiles as she showed off her polka-dot water wings and cute pink watch while sitting in Dad's lap.

In April, Clarkson opened up to People magazine about how much she admired her fun-loving daughter's courageous spirit.

"She will run a company one day because there’s no way she’s gonna work for anyone,” the singer joked, adding, "She’s just very ballsy, which is awesome.”