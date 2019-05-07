Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 7, 2019, 7:44 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

If this whole music thing ever stops working for her, Kelly Clarkson may want to get into the matchmaking game.

The "Broken & Beautiful" singer says she wants her 3-year-old son, Remington, to marry John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's 3-year-old daughter, Luna.

"My little boy, I told Chrissy, I want to marry Luna," Clarkson told "Entertainment Tonight." "They would make the most beautiful babies. Their skin tones, their eye color, I'm like, 'What would that baby look like?'"

Clarkson, 37, knows Legend — a fellow "Voice" coach — and Teigen may think she’s jumping the gun. "They probably think I'm weird. Definitely they probably think I'm weird," she said.

The "American Idol" champ thinks Remington and Luna make a great match for another reason — they will both understand what it's like to grow up with celebrity parents.

"I think it's fun just to have other kids that kinda grow up in an environment ... it's not normal," she said. "You know, it's not like an everyday scenario, like how we all grew up, so I like that they at least get people to hang out with every once in a while ... with the same kinda vibe to where they don't feel weird."

Clarkson and hubby Brandon Blackstock also have a 4-year-old daughter, River, together, and Clarkson is a stepmother to his two children from a previous marriage. In addition to Luna, Legend and Teigen are parents to son Miles, 11 months.

Clarkson, whose talk show will launch later this year, recently stopped by Legend's online series "Trailer Talk," and they chatted about the movies and songs their kids like. And wouldn't you know it, Luna and Remington share a mutual love of holiday songs and dancing. So there's a bond that can lead to romance, right?

In the "Entertainment Tonight" interview, Clarkson also shed some light on how she managed to host and perform at last week's Billboard Music Awards. She had appendicitis and wound up having surgery to remove her appendix a few hours after the show ended.

"Here's the funny thing, everybody kept being like, 'Oh, my God. You're superwoman!'" she said. "Nobody knows, meanwhile, I performed onstage, and have been performing, with one of my friends that's, like, fighting cancer."

"... It feels just silly people saying like, 'Oh, I can't believe she did this.' And I'm like, I have friends that are going through much worse scenarios and, like, doing it on the daily," she said.

While Clarkson did say it was "kinda stupid" to remain on the stage while she had appendicitis, she said there was a plan in place in case anything went wrong.

"I probably shouldn't have, but I did ask my doctor and we had things going on in case it ruptured or whatever, so I asked," she said. "It wasn't just like, 'I can do it!' Like, I wasn't an idiot about it. But I probably wouldn't do it again."

And, how exactly, did she manage to plow her way through the ceremony?

"I felt uncomfortable during the show, but it didn't really hit hard until the end of the show and my adrenaline just, like, left the building."