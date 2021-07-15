Kelly Clarkson's kids River Rose and Remy are all grown up in new pic

It’s been awhile since Kelly Clarkson gave her fans a peek at daughter River Rose and son Remington, but she just made up for lost time by sharing an adorable new pic of the duo.

And it was worth the wait!

On Wednesday, the singer, “Voice” coach and talk show host took to Instagram with a photo of her and the kids on vacation, showing off how much they’re enjoying their time in Orlando, Florida — and how big the little ones are now.

Clarkson is all smiles in the shot in which she has her right arm wrapped around 5-year-old Remy, as Mom calls him, and her left around 7-year-old River Rose. The children look just as happy as she does, which comes as no surprise since they’re standing in front of rows of “Star Wars” stormtroopers.

“These aren't the droids you're looking for,” the 39-year-old joked about the scene before adding, “We had so much fun at Disney World! All the rides were amazing but oh my gosh, y’all, Pandora and the Star Wars rides are where it’s at! Thank you for a magical vacation, Disney ❤️.”

The photo is the first pic of River Rose and Remy that Clarkson has shared on Instagram since she filed for divorce from their dad, Brandon Blackstock, last year. But despite being their mother's pride and joy, their yearlong absence from social media isn’t really surprising. After all, since Clarkson and Blackstock parted ways, she’s been cautious and protective of them, as well as the two stepchildren she gained from the marriage, Savannah, 19, and Seth, 14.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock take their children to the world premiere of "UglyDolls" at Regal Cinemas on April 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. Getty images

In fact, she’s cited the children as the reason she hasn’t opened up more about her split from Blackstock after almost seven years of marriage.

In September, on the season two premiere of her eponymous talk show, she said, “What I'm dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart, it involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids and divorce is never easy. We're both from divorced families. We know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts."

Kelly Clarkson embraces her children backstage at "The Voice" in November 2018. Kelly Clarkson / Instagram

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020, citing "irreconcilable differences." The following November, a California court awarded Clarkson primary physical custody of the children.

Although the divorce is still ongoing, earlier this month, Clarkson filed documents asking the court to make it official as they sort through any remaining details.

"If two people are forced to remain legally bound to one another where status can do nothing but engender additional bitterness and unhappiness ... the dissolution of marriage should not be postponed merely because issues relating to property, support, attorney fees or child custody were unready for decision," the documents read.

