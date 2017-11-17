Parents

Kelly Clarkson shares adorable video of River Rose eating and sleeping — at once!

TODAY

As every parent knows, there are two things key to keeping a toddler happy on a road trip: napping and snacking.

Or, in the case of Kelly Clarkson's little multitasker, River Rose, there's only one thing necessary — nap-snacking.

River Rose is never too sleepy for a snack ð¤£ she is the funniest kid!

A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on

The singer-songwriter shared an adorable video of her 3-year-old daughter catching a few Zs in her car seat while eating a few tasty treats at the same time.

"River Rose is never too sleepy for a snack," Clarkson wrote in the caption. "She is the funniest kid!"

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

See Kelly Clarkson's adorable daughter and son take over TODAY

Play Video - 1:33

See Kelly Clarkson's adorable daughter and son take over TODAY

Play Video - 1:33

She's certainly had us laughing this week!

On Monday, mom shared another sweet moment with her girl after trying — and failing — to actually get some rest during a sleepover together.

Maybe a snack would have helped settle her down that night.

"It’s a good thing she’s so dang cute," Clarkson wrote when it was all over.

More: Parents Toddlers

TOP