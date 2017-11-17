Kelly Clarkson shares adorable video of River Rose eating and sleeping — at once!

share tweet pin email

As every parent knows, there are two things key to keeping a toddler happy on a road trip: napping and snacking.

Or, in the case of Kelly Clarkson's little multitasker, River Rose, there's only one thing necessary — nap-snacking.

River Rose is never too sleepy for a snack ð¤£ she is the funniest kid! A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Nov 16, 2017 at 5:03pm PST

The singer-songwriter shared an adorable video of her 3-year-old daughter catching a few Zs in her car seat while eating a few tasty treats at the same time.

"River Rose is never too sleepy for a snack," Clarkson wrote in the caption. "She is the funniest kid!"

She's certainly had us laughing this week!

On Monday, mom shared another sweet moment with her girl after trying — and failing — to actually get some rest during a sleepover together.

....that time you think having a sleepover with your 3 year old daughter will actually entail sleep ð´ð #maybegotfourhours ð¤¦ââï¸ð© itâs a good thing sheâs so dang cute! pic.twitter.com/2viJUu6I4f — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) November 13, 2017

Maybe a snack would have helped settle her down that night.

"It’s a good thing she’s so dang cute," Clarkson wrote when it was all over.