Kelly Clarkson shares throwback pic for mom's birthday — and something's off

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

We all have a soft spot for our moms and the wacky things they do — and celebrities are no exception.

Kelly Clarkson on Friday shared a throwback photo of herself on Twitter to celebrate her mom Jeanne Taylor's birthday. Except, in true mom form, the photo had been tinkered with.

The pic features "The Voice" coach posing in front of a scenic background skillfully provided by her mother.

The caption pretty much says it all.

"The time in my life when my mom would cut out our pictures and put different geographical locations behind us to spice up the art," the singer wrote, adding a laughing emoji for emphasis. "I love you mom! Happy birthday to the coolest mom ever."

A lot has changed since that photo was taken. The "American Idol" winner is now a mother herself. She has two children with husband Brandon Blackstock — River Rose, 4, and Remington, 2 — and is stepmom to Blackstock's two children from a previous marriage.

Clarkson married Blackstock in 2013. She told Sunday TODAY last fall that she's never felt as sexy and empowered as she has as a wife and mother.

"I don't think you have to get married or have children to have those things. That's what happened to me personally," she told Sunday TODAY host Willie Geist.