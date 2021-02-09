Kelly Clarkson says co-parenting with ex Brandon Blackstock is 'tough'

Kelly Clarkson is getting candid about how "tough" it's been co-parenting with her ex, Brandon Blackstock.

On Tuesday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the Grammy winner, who is in the process of divorcing her husband of nearly seven years, chatted with Khloe Kardashian about how challenging it's been for the former couple to share parenting duties for their children — daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington, 4 — while living apart.

"You speak about co-parenting, and I'm doing that right now too," Clarkson, 38, told Kardashian, 36, who shares a daughter, True, 2, with ex Tristan Thompson.

"It's tough," said Clarkson, adding, "I know with me and Brandon, it's just a difficult thing because we're in different places, and it's like, we both agree on the main things, but it's a hard thing when you're not together all the time, for me personally."

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock pose for photographers at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

The "Voice" coach added later during the chat that she and Blackstock, who was her manager, agree that their "focus" should always be on River Rose and Remington's needs.

"As long as you make sure it's about the children and their best interests, then we're both on board," she said.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June, citing "irreconcilable differences." In November, the Los Angeles Superior Court awarded Clarkson primary physical custody of the couple's kids.

In December, the "Piece by Piece" singer said she worried about the high-profile divorce's effect on her children.

"It’s horrible. There are so many hard parts. The hardest for me is the kids. That’s the hardest for me," Clarkson said during an episode of her daytime talk show.

"I think as women we are trained ... to take it all on and you can deal with it and you’re fine, but it’s your babies that you worry about," she added.