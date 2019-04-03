Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 3, 2019, 10:06 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

It's a good thing Kelly Clarkson's daughter, River Rose, wasn't one of the singer's "American Idol" judges — it turns out, River gives brutal critiques!

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight this week, Clarkson revealed her kids couldn't care less that their mom is a pop superstar.

"They do not care anymore. They're not impressed," she joked, before sharing a hilarious story about how her 4-year-old girl gave her harsh feedback after a recent rehearsal performance.

"I wasn't singing full-out because it's, like, three days in a row and then we have four days in a row for the show, so I was holding back," the "Piece By Piece" singer explained.

"She was like, 'Mommy, you know when you're on stage and you were singing?' And I was like, 'Yeah, baby.' I was thinking like a compliment was about to come. She was like, 'Yeah, I was really bored,'" Clarkson recalled.

Ouch!

"I was like, 'Oh. Damn.' ... 'Well, that was sweet, honey. Maybe don't tell people that when they get off stage,'" Clarkson said.

"But they don't care, they're over it. They see it all the time," she said of River and her little brother, Remington, 2.

Still, there is one rock star River gives rave reviews to — Coldplay singer Chris Martin.

Last August, Clarkson shared a sweet video of River swooning over Martin and his hit single "Yellow."

"You like his song?" Clarkson can be heard asking her daughter in the video.

"I like his song," River replies, "and I wanna kiss him."