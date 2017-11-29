Kelly Clarkson's daughter gets surprise gifts from her hero, 'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot

share tweet pin email

Kelly Clarkson's 3-year-old daughter, River Rose, loves "Wonder Woman" — and it looks like the feeling is mutual.

On Tuesday, the pop star mom shared a cute Instagram photo revealing gifts actress Gal Gadot recently sent her little girl.

THANK YOU SO MUCH @gal_gadot for the awesome presents for River Rose!! She LOVES them! Youâve made a little girl very happy ð #galgadotforthewin A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Nov 28, 2017 at 4:20pm PST

In the sweet shot, the tot is all smiles as she grasps a doll of her favorite superhero in each hand, and Clarkson looks just as pleased as she hugs her daughter close and holds up a signed photo of the star from the blockbuster film.

"Dearest River Rose," the handwritten message reads. "I wish you all the best."

Gadot's gesture clearly thrilled the "Piece by Piece" singer.

"THANK YOU SO MUCH @gal_gadot for the awesome presents for River Rose!!" Clarkson wrote in the caption. "She LOVES them! You’ve made a little girl very happy."

She added the hashtag "#galgadotforthewin."

The presents come just one month after Clarkson took the stage at Variety's Power of Women event and gushed about how much "Wonder Women" meant to her as a mom, especially compared to the other films that appeal to her daughter, like "Beauty and the Beast" and "Sleeping Beauty."

“For women that are moms, the story of Belle and the Beast, it’s a little scary," she told the crowd. "She was in a dungeon, trapped, and then they fell in love. Or Aurora, she just like slept it out; she didn’t do a damn thing ... But (River) loves 'Wonder Woman.'"

While Clarkson admitted that the toddler is a bit young for some of the movie's PG-13 themes, she said it's still worth it.

"All the grown-up stuff goes over her head," she explained. "It is nice to have this bold, female figure for your girl. Once she saw the little girl in 'Wonder Woman' defend herself and all that, she loved it. She started acting it out, and I couldn’t have been more proud.

Gadot included her own rave about Clarkson in the message she penned on the photo for River Rose, writing, "You mom is a true Wonder Woman."