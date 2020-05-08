All Kelly Clarkson wanted for her birthday was to be left alone

Kelly Clarkson had the same birthday wish as plenty of other moms — a day off!

The singer and TV host opened up about her wish Thursday night, telling "Late Night" host Seth Meyers about how she celebrated her April 24 birthday while social distancing.

"I literally looked at my husband (Brandon Blackstock), because it was a rough week of work and nonstop everything, and I said, 'I don't want to cook one damn meal,'" Clarkson said. "'I don't want to clean one article of clothing. I don't want to do anything.'"

Clarkson joked that she still wanted to see her two children, 5-year-old River Rose and 4-year-old Remington "Remy" Alexander, but just for a few minutes.

"If my children were to come in and hug me, that's fine, and then they leave," she said, laughing, before adding, "So, on my birthday, I literally asked to be left alone, which is funny since we're all in isolation. But I am not in isolation. I am constantly surrounded by people."

Later in the conversation with Meyers, she said that her two kids usually get along well, but things have been a little different under quarantine.

"The little ones are usually, like, best buds," she said. "This has been like World War III in my house. I don't even know how to describe it. But one day, I was just talking to my producer on the phone and I was like, 'One day, I'm having, like, the greatest day ever with them and they're so sweet, and the next day it's like Satan incarnate.'"

She said that in the end, she wound up getting her birthday wish.

"I was alone, and I enjoyed it," she said. "I did nothing but eat stuff that probably I gained 10 pounds on and I watched, you know, whatever I was watching — I don't even remember."

The day also had a special celebrity bonus: Clarkson interviewed one of her idols, Dame Julie Andrews, for "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

"I'm, like, a musical theater kid, and I love her," Clarkson gushed to Meyers. "So it was really cool. I got to interview she and her daughter (Emma Walton Hamilton) and we taped it for another air date but we did it, like, on my birthday. So it was like a birthday from God. And it was the best thing ever."