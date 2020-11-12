Kelly Clarkson reveals daughter's hilarious trick to avoid virtual schoolwork

She didn’t fake the chills to get out of school, but Kelly Clarkson’s daughter was freezing.

The singer says daughter River has a habit of pretending her computer screen has frozen in an attempt to avoid doing schoolwork while she takes virtual classes due to the pandemic.

On Wednesday's episode of her talk show, Clarkson was talking to a music teacher in her audience who explained how much she misses her students and the challenges that come along with teaching over Zoom when Clarkson ratted out River.

“My daughter does this thing, I don’t know if any of y’all have these kids, she’s actually, it’s quite funny. She will do this,” she said before standing perfectly still to mimic her daughter’s actions. “And just pretend that her screen, she’s 6. She’s 6. And she, literally, I caught her just being like,” Clarkson said while pretending to be frozen again.

“And she’ll just pretend like she’s frozen so she doesn’t have to do what they’re asking her to do. I mean, points for the comedy, but reel it in, dude.”

Like many parents, the "Miss Independent" singer, who’s also mother to son Remington, 4, knows firsthand how tough homeschooling is.

“I have found more teachers and parents doing homeschool use the word ‘interesting,’ and ‘interesting’ is really just code for really super word I shouldn’t say on television right now because it’s hard,” she joked.

Clarkson has tried to make the best of things with River during the pandemic. In the quarantine’s early days in April, she let her take over hosting duties on her show and in August she dyed her hair.

“I put a purple streak in my daughter’s hair today and I swear to you she thinks she is as cool as Prince now,” she wrote on Twitter.