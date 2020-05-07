In an exclusive interview with People magazine, singer and TV host Kelly Clarkson opened up about her son's battle with speech and hearing difficulties.

Clarkson told People that it took some time for her and husband Brandon Blackstock to realize that Remington "Remy" Alexander was having trouble hearing.

"He had a speech problem because he had this ear problem when he was a baby. We didn't know," said Clarkson, 38. "But way deep down in his ears, he got clogged up with a ton of wax where we thought, almost, he was deaf because he spoke as if he was underwater."

While Clarkson said it was "something simple," the problem still pushed him back "almost nine months" in development. Now Remy, 4, sees a speech therapist — though currently they're meeting over Zoom due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The big milestone for us is Remy getting to really find out his own personality and his identity, because it's been frustrating for him to not be able to really vocalize his emotion," Clarkson told People. "It's a really important thing, and it's very frustrating for them and us because we can't communicate all the time."

Despite the tough road, Clarkson, who has one other child, daughter River Rose, said Remy has been making lots of progress.

"The fact that he's making full sentences now and full-on engaging with us is really a blessing," Clarkson said.