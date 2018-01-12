'Oh great': Kelly Clarkson learns her 3-year-old is 'into bad boys' at Disneyland

share tweet pin email

Gaston didn't get the girl in "Beauty and the Beast," but the Disney villain had better luck when he met Kelly Clarkson's daughter, River Rose.

On Thursday, the singer-songwriter shared a photo of her little one coming face-to-face with the costumed character during a recent visit to Disneyland, and it's clear from the look the 3-year-old gives him that she's totally smitten with the muscle-bound baddie.

In the photo, Gaston gives River Rose a half-hug and regales her with some story — likely about his own greatness — as she stares into his eyes and smiles sweetly.

As for mom, she knew this could only mean one thing.

"Oh great so she’s into bad boys at the age of 3," Clarkson captioned the pic, adding an eye-rolling emoji. "This should be fun."

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Kelly Clarkson: Being a mom has brought me a new level of confidence Play Video - 1:46 Kelly Clarkson: Being a mom has brought me a new level of confidence Play Video - 1:46

It's all about balance. While River Rose is obviously fond of a villainous guy, she's also a big fan of a wonderful gal.

In November, Clarkson revealed her little girl's love for Wonder Woman, and star Gal Gadot let River Rose know it was mutual by sending her dolls and an autographed photo that came with a great message.

The actress told the tot that "your mom is a true Wonder Woman."