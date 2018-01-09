Kelly Clarkson: I'm 'not above' spanking my two children

share tweet pin email

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her child-discipline philosophy, revealing in a recent interview that she is willing to spank her 3-year-old daughter River Rose and 1-year-old son Remy.

"I'm not above a spanking, which people aren't necessarily into,” the 35-year-old singer told radio.com. “And I don't mean like hitting her hard, I just mean a spanking."

Clarkson defended her decision, noting that her mom and dad disciplined her the same way when she was growing up in Texas.

"My parents spanked me, I did fine in life and I feel fine about it…” she said, later adding "…I'm from the South, y'all, so we get spankings. My mom would call the principal if I ever ended up in the principal's office and give permission for her to spank me...I’m a well-rounded individual with a lot of character, so I think it's fine."

Clarkson noted that she also warns her children beforehand. “I'm like, 'Hi, I'm gonna spank you on your bottom if you don't stop right now. Like, this is ridiculous.'"

Never miss a parenting story with the TODAY Parenting newsletter! Sign up here.

The American Academy of Pediatrics does not recommend spanking, and has cited research showing the practice can make kids aggressive later on and is linked to mental health issues.

Clarkson acknowledged the issue is controversial, and that she’s aware of the varying viewpoints, especially when she is outside of her home. “So that's a tricky thing when you're out in public, 'cause then people are like, you know, they think that's wrong or something, but I find nothing wrong with a spanking,” she said.