April 29, 2019, 12:25 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

We’ve waited a long time to see a moment like this.

Kelly Clarkson and husband Brandon Blackstock attended the premiere of the upcoming film “Ugly Dolls” in Los Angeles with all four of their kids on Saturday.

Clarkson and Blackstock were joined by daughter River Rose, 4, and son Remington, 3, as well as Blackstock’s two children from a previous relationship, daughter Savannah, 17, and son Seth, 12.

Clarkson and Blackstock enjoyed a night out with their kids. Getty images

It’s the first time the “American Idol” champ, 37, has appeared at a public event with all the children, reports E! Online.

Clarkson isn’t just a fan of the animated movie, either — she also voices the character of Moxy and contributes a song to the soundtrack called “Broken & Beautiful.” In the video for the empowering tune, she gets some pint-sized help from River Rose, who puts makeup on her mom.

Time will tell if River Rose and Remington follow their mother's footsteps with a career in show business. For now, though, River Rose is at least content to play critic.

Clarkson recently shared a story about how she gave some negative feedback after watching her mom rehearse for a show.

"She was like, 'Mommy, you know when you're on stage and you were singing?' And I was like, 'Yeah, baby.' I was thinking like a compliment was about to come. She was like, 'Yeah, I was really bored,'" she told "Entertainment Tonight."

Hopefully for Clarkson, the reviews will be kinder when “Ugly Dolls” comes out this Friday.