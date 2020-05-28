Kelly Clarkson's got a bad case of baby fever!

The singer got distracted by Gordon Ramsay's adorable 1-year-old son, Oscar, before their virtual chat could even begin Wednesday on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

The Grammy winner, 38, was gearing up to ask the celebrity chef a question when the sight of Oscar on his lap caused her to start gushing.

"Oh my gosh! Do not do this to me. I so want another child, and my husband is like, 'No! We have four!'" Clarkson cried, holding her face in astonishment.

"I know this is a weird statement but I kinda want to eat your baby, he's so cute," she added, laughing.

The "Piece by Piece" singer and hubby Brandon Blackstock are parents to daughter River Rose, 5, and son Remington, 4. Blackstock is also dad to a daughter, Savannah, 17, and son, Seth, 13, from his previous marriage.

Though the talk show host has been vocal in the past about being done with childbirth, seeing little Oscar evidently made her question that decision.

"You get baby fever when you see them and you're like, 'Oh, I miss the chubby little legs and the little face,'" she said.

Ramsay's wife, Tana, also popped onscreen to share that sometimes she, too, wishes for more kids.

"I want another too and I've had five. It's crazy," said Tana.

"Six?! Six? What? Seriously?" Ramsay cried in disbelief.

Clarkson was singing a different tune earlier this month when she confessed to "Late Night" host Seth Meyers that all she wanted for her 38th birthday in April was to be left alone.

"I literally looked at my husband, because it was a rough week of work and nonstop everything, and I said, 'I don't want to cook one damn meal,'" Clarkson shared. "'I don't want to clean one article of clothing. I don't want to do anything.'"

Clarkson joked that she still wanted to see her kids, but only for a few minutes.

"If my children were to come in and hug me, that's fine, and then they leave," she said, laughing.

