Kelly Clarkson is every mom after deciding to have a 'sleepover' with her daughter

share tweet pin email

What could be more fun than a mommy-daughter sleepover? Especially when it's Kelly Clarkson and her 3-year-old River Rose?

Clarkson posted a photo straight from the scene of their shared evening together, and it sounds like they must have packed in a ton of fun ... because they didn't get a ton of sleep!

....that time you think having a sleepover with your 3 year old daughter will actually entail sleep #maybegotfourhours ð¤¦âï¸ itâs a good thing sheâs so dang cute! pic.twitter.com/2viJUu6I4f — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) November 13, 2017

We understand River Rose's predicament: having mom all to yourself is just too exciting!

Me and #RiverRose #NoMakeupMonday .....wait, that's every day y'all 🤣 ....but you know I filtered the $&@! out of it 🙌👏😎 A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Sep 4, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

Once she's a little older, mom, here are some great ways to keep a sleepover fun and busy.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.