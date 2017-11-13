Kelly Clarkson is every mom after deciding to have a 'sleepover' with her daughter

What could be more fun than a mommy-daughter sleepover? Especially when it's Kelly Clarkson and her 3-year-old River Rose?
Clarkson posted a photo straight from the scene of their shared evening together, and it sounds like they must have packed in a ton of fun ... because they didn't get a ton of sleep!
We understand River Rose's predicament: having mom all to yourself is just too exciting!
Once she's a little older, mom, here are some great ways to keep a sleepover fun and busy.
