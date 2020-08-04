Kelly Clarkson assures fans she's not the 'worst mom ever' after dyeing daughter's hair

Kelly Clarkson’s 6-year-old daughter, River Rose, is rocking purple hair now!

“I put a purple streak in my daughter’s hair today and I swear to you she thinks she is as cool as Prince now,” the “Voice” coach revealed in a Twitter post. “Full on air guitar, singing at the top of her lungs, that is what’s happening…”

I put a purple streak in my daughter’s hair today and I swear to you she thinks she is as cool as Prince now 🤣 Full on air guitar, singing at the top of her lungs, that is what’s happening... and before I get attacked for being the worst mom ever, it’s safe, organic paint 🙄 — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) August 1, 2020

To get ahead of any criticism, Clarkson also assured fans that she colored River’s hair safely.

“Before I get attacked for being the worst mom ever, it’s safe, organic paint,” she wrote.

Clarkson hasn’t shared a photo of her daughter’s new look, but plenty of fans chimed in with their own pictures of their kids’ and grandchildren’s edgy hair colors.

“My granddaughter did hers pink-same thing-natural, non chemically treated,” one fan commented on Clarkson’s post.

“I let my kid dye his naturally bleach blonde hair blue! His twin sister got purple (streak) for a wedding 6 years ago...it’s hair, it grows back!” another Twitter user wrote. “River’s hair rocks!”

“Good for you! Nothing wrong with that!” another fan wrote to Clarkson. “It's a shame that you even have to think about being attacked for doing that. When my daughter was younger we did pink!”

While plenty of people are cheering Clarkson on, she has been mom-shamed on social media in the past after sharing details about her parenting. In 2017, when she shared an adorable video of River Rose tasting Nutella for the first time, some people apparently criticized her for feeding her daughter an unhealthy food.

"My kid had Nutella on toast and you would've thought I literally fed my kid cancer,” Clarkson said during a discussion with the TODAY Parenting Team in 2018. “I didn't even know it was happening for five days, and my mother-in-law was like 'So, the Nutella thing.' And I was like, 'It's good. What are we talking about?' I had no idea, and she informed me in my kitchen that the world hated me and thought I was going to kill my child. I was like, 'What?! I didn't give her rat poison.'"

The singer said that over the years, she has learned to care less about what internet critics and trolls say about her and her choices.

"I think we give people that power to make us feel demeaned or powerless,” she said. “So for me personally, it was getting out of my own egocentric way, getting rid of my pride and going, 'You know what, some people don't like oranges; maybe they like apples. So maybe they're not for me, they don't like me, and that's fine.' People are going to be hateful; you can't control that. You're not going to win that fight, if someone wants to be ugly, so just smile and say 'God bless.'"