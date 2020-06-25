Kelly Clarkson and 50 Cent have candid chat about talking to their kids about racism

50 Cent and Kelly Clarkson had an open conversation about how they’re discussing racial injustice and the Black Lives Matter movement with their kids.

When it comes to talking about these issues with his 7-year-old son, Sire Jackson, 50 Cent said he tries to explain the basics of what’s going on but doesn’t go into too much detail because of Sire's young age.

“I’m blessed with him only being 7, so I have to explain why they’re protesting but not with the depth to put me in those awkward situations,” the rapper said during a recent interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“It’s also, they’re delicate,” he added. “And I always look at him and say I don’t want to over exert these things to him and change his perspective on it at the same time.”

Clarkson also said she tries to keep things simple when explaining heavy topics like racial injustice and the Black Lives Matter protests to her young kids.

“My little girl is 6, and it’s like if she catches something, like the news or something, I just have to explain it simple,” she said. “It’s like well, there’s right and wrong, and this person is wrong, and that’s why they’re crying.”

The “Voice” coach has two children, River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4, from her marriage to Brandon Blackstock. She has also been a stepmother to Blackstock’s two children from his previous marriage. Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock earlier this month.

The singer acknowledged talking about racial issues is "very different" for white and Black parents.

“It’s a very different thing, and I think as a parent now more than ever, me having a conversation with my little white girl, and you having the conversation with your little Black (boy) — that’s a very different conversation,” she said. “And I think everyone needs to have that uncomfortable conversation that that exists, and it’s wrong.”