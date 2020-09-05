Kellan Lutz and wife Brittany expecting again 7 months after pregnancy loss

Kellan Lutz and his wife, Brittany, are expecting!

The "FBI: Most Wanted" star, 35, and his wife shared the happy news on Instagram.

"Took a little break from the internet and doing devotions but I really feel like God is saying it’s time to get back to it again!" Brittany wrote in the caption accompanying a video she posted Friday. "Hope you all enjoy this one! ⁣*special announcement somewhere in this video too," she teased, hinting at her pregnancy.

The twelve-minute long video begins with the couple reading a devotion, "Listen with Confidence." Brittany holds open the book, "Every Day in His Presence" by Charles Stanley as Kellan reads scriptures.

The couple take turns reading and interpreting passages from the book, all of which have to do with asking something from God and also being open to believing one is worthy of receiving gifts, even if the timing is not expected.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

It all leads up to the introduction of a "special guest." At nearly the end of the video, Brittany stands up and smooths her hands over the front of her dress, revealing her pregnant belly to the camera.

"A tiny little bump!" she says as Kellan claps and does a fist pump before planting a kiss on her belly. "Yay! You guys, a little promise baby!" she says excitedly. "This is not a drill! This is not a throwback."

"This is real life," Kellan says. "We're pregnant again, if you guys don't know," he clarifies. "Thank you all for learning with us and praying for us and supporting us."

The happy news comes six months after the couple revealed they had endured the loss of a baby six months into pregnancy.

Brittany mentions the loss in the video, saying, "It was a surprise. Obviously, it was a surprise losing our daughter at the beginning of the year. That was tough and still is. I mean, there's still hard moments. But, we definitely went through a lot and I still would like to share my journey in some way that I can in the future." She goes on to say that they didn't know what the future held for her physically after losing their child.

Back in February, Kellan shared the news of the couple's loss on Instagram.

"It’s been a crazy rollercoaster of a week with a lot of emotions," the actor posted along with a black and white photo of Brittany pregnant with their child, which they revealed was a baby girl. "Taking heartbrokenness to a whole new level but Grateful for these past 6 months and the journey itself," he wrote, calling his wife "Wonder Woman" and professing his love for her. "In life we might not get the answers to all of our questions but we will always remain faithful! God will restore."

On Mother's Day this year, Kellan posted another tribute to Brittany on Instagram that had fans in tears.

"I know this isn’t the complete Mother’s Day we were expecting but you are still an incredible mother through and through, who I am forever grateful for," he wrote.

Now, the couple are moving forward and rejoicing at their next adventure.

"Here we are with another little promise," Brittany says at the end of the big reveal video.

"We're so excited!"