Kellan Lutz's Mother's Day message shows the heartbreak of pregnancy loss

Kellan Lutz wrote an emotional Mother’s Day tribute to his wife, Brittany, who suffered a pregnancy loss six months into her pregnancy earlier this year.

“I know this isn’t the complete Mother’s Day we were expecting but you are still an incredible mother through and through,” Lutz began in an Instagram post on Sunday. “I can’t wait to have a family of our own and I know we will in God’s time! Praying for this for next Mother’s Day.”

The “Twilight” actor included a series of heartbreaking photos that illustrate how deeply excited they were to welcome what would have been their first child. In one image Lutz, 35, is seen kissing Brittany’s belly, another shows her beaming at a doctor’s appointment.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Many fans commented that Lutz's message had them in tears.

"I know the pain all too well too. May God bless you guys with a rainbow baby when the time comes," commented one person.

Added another, "Kellan, I love this beautiful tribute for so many reasons. I have always thought of my lost children on this day. Nobody ever thinks of us as mothers, and it's so wonderful to see you support and acknowledge your wife, in her rightful place as mother."

Lutz and Brittany took to Instagram in Feb. to reveal they weregrieving a pregnancy loss.

“Baby girl, it was my absolute honor and pleasure to be your mom these last 6 months. I did my best and it was an absolute joy seeing your little face all those times on that screen and feeling your tiny kicks,” Brittany wrote.“I don’t know why it happened the way it did, but part of me finds so much peace knowing you never experienced pain or heartache and never will.”

Brittany has called her miscarriage "the hardest season” of her life.

Related: