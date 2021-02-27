Kellan and Brittany Lutz welcome a baby girl and reveal her unique name

Actor Kellan Lutz and his wife Brittany Lutz are proud parents of a baby girl!

The couple both announced the birth of their daughter on social media Friday, sharing happy pictures from the hospital and messages of gratitude and joy.

"She’s here!!!!" Brittany, 32, captioned the picture of three instant photos showing herself and Kellan holding their newborn. "Ashtyn Lilly Lutz," she wrote, sharing the unique name they chose and adding that their daughter was born on Feb. 22.

It has been a long journey for the couple, who experienced a devastating pregnancy loss over a year ago, six months into term. They then announced in September that they were expecting "another little promise" in a video on Instagram.

Fans were thrilled to learn that the couple, who are very open about their faith, had their prayers answered with another pregnancy.

"The day she came into the world it was snowing, raining, and freezing, but that night she was born and we woke up to sun, clear skies, and winter melting away," Brittany continued in her birth announcement post. "It was so symbolic considering this time last year was literally winter for our souls only to be met one year later with the brightest sunshine," she wrote, referencing the hard times they had been through trying to have a child. "She ushered in a new season for us and we love her beyond comprehension."

Brittany ended her post on one simple word: "Wow."

Kellan, most known for his role as Emmett Cullen in the "Twilight" movies, reposted his wife's emotional announcement on his Instagram page, adding "Birth is amazing!!!" along with a heart and prayer hands emoji.

The couple received well-wishes from famous friends and fans who have been following their journey, liking the many pics Brittany shared of her growing baby bump.

"I am beyond excited to meet this girl," she posted on Instagram last week, sharing photos of herself standing in a snowy backyard in a dark green outfit and a beige winter coat.

On Valentine's Day, Kellan posted a beautiful picture of himself and his wife from their 2017 wedding on Instagram.

"I love LOVE! Especially OUR LOVE," he shared excitedly, tagging his wife. "Happy Valentine’s Day my One and Only! You are the definition of Love! Thank you for being you and for CHOOSING me! I’ll love you for ever and always into eternity! Our last Valentine’s Day as just us. Can’t wait to meet our baby girl any day/week now!"

Congratulations to the sweet family of three!