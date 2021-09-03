Keith Urban reveals whether his kids are more interested in acting or music

The Big Apple has long held a special meaning for Keith Urban: It’s where he proposed to his wife of 15 years, Nicole Kidman.

“We got engaged right here in New York City,” the country superstar, 53, said during his visit to the TODAY plaza Friday as part of the Citi Concert Series. “I proposed right down here on the Hudson.”

Urban and Kidman, 54, met at an event in 2005, and Urban soon knew Kidman was the one.

"She's just the one, that was it," he said during an episode of Dax Shepard’s podcast, “Armchair Expert,” last year. "She's the one that I was searching for my whole life, and everything not only changed but had to change in me if I was going to go that road. It felt like an ultimate fork-in-the-road moment in my life. It was literally like, 'You either get this right now, or you are never, ever going to get it right. This is your one shot.'"

He and the “Nine Perfect Strangers” star have two daughters, Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 10. Kidman also has two grown children, Bella and Connor, from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.

When Dylan Dreyer asked Urban if Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret are more interested in music or acting, the dad of two said it was “a bit of both.”

“More directing than acting, which would be kind of good,” he said with a smile.

Kidman has opened up in the past about her love for Urban and her admiration for him as a dad.

“He's such a good man, as I've said before,” she told Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY last fall. “I'm married to a really good man. And the kids have a great father and that's a very beautiful thing to be able to say.”

