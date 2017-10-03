Keith Urban describes how he told his daughter about the Las Vegas shooting

share tweet pin email

Trying to understand what happened in Las Vegas is hard enough for an adult to comprehend. Imagine trying to explain it to your 9-year-old daughter.

Country music singer Keith Urban was just one parent who had to do that after Sunday night's mass shooting in Las Vegas.

"I started this morning by finding out about it and being shell-shocked all morning, getting my kids ready for school," Urban told the audience at the Ascend Amphitheater on Monday night, where he participated in a vigil with other country stars in support of the victims in Las Vegas before a crowd of around 600 people. (He appears beginning around the 20-minute mark in the video.)

Urban was joined at the vigil by fellow musicians, including Alison Krauss, Vince Gill and Amy Grant.

Getty Images Vince Gill and Amy Grant on Monday night in Nashville.

"Our 9-year-old, as I was driving her to school this morning, said to me, 'Dad, you seem quiet,'" he told the crowd before performing Simon & Garfunkel's 1970 hit "Bridge Over Troubled Water." "I said, 'Yeah, a lot of people were killed last night,' and she said, 'Did you know any of them?'"

Urban is the father of two girls, Sunday Rose (the 9-year-old) and Faith Margaret, 6; their mom is his wife, Nicole Kidman.

GC Images Keith Urban with daughters Faith and Sunday, and wife Nicole Kidman in March in Sydney, Australia.

"And I said, 'Not that I know of.' And she said, 'Why do you look so sad?' And I said, 'First of all, these were innocent people horrifically taken, and secondly they're like family,'" he continued. "It's the one thing about country music that's always been at the center of it and that it is community, it's about community. And so I did know those people in that way."

He concluded, "I feel very grateful for this moment tonight to be able to put some light in the world."

As are we.

