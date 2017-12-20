share tweet pin email

Santa has come early!

Well, not really. Keith Morrison of NBC's "Dateline" has come early, reprising his role as bearer of holiday cheer with an all-new recording of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."

But Morrison, 70, is basically Santa. There's just something about having a Christmas story read to you by a white-haired gentleman with a twinkle in his eye. Oh, and then there's that voice.

Morrison's narration of the original text by Robert L. May is peppered with illustrations from the book — and it's sure to bring smiles to the faces of kids and adults alike. (Plus, parents, you're off the hook for a night between cookie decorating and Santa duty.)

Morrison's rendition of "The Night Before Christmas," which he recorded in 2012, is another favorite that we think ought to be mandatory holiday viewing. After all, there are only so many times one can watch "Home Alone."

If we leave cookies outside Morrison's dressing room, do you think he'll agree to do "Polar Express" in 2018? We can definitely be good all year for that.