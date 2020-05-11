Katy Perry thinks her baby gave her the finger in sonogram — see the funny video

Katy Perry hasn’t given birth yet, but her little bundle of joy is already proving to have a potty mouth!

The “American Idol” judge, who's expecting a baby girl with fiancé Orlando Bloom, posted an Instagram video on Monday morning showing a sonogram that appears to capture her baby giving the middle finger.

“when your unborn daughter gives you a middle finger from the womb you know you’re in for it,” she captioned the post, while using the hash tag #happymothersdaytome.

“Oh, a little middle finger,” a voice says in the clip.

“She’s literally giving me the middle finger,” someone adds.

The “Roar” singer, who announced her pregnancy in early March, is certainly getting into the spirit of motherhood.

On Sunday evening’s “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II," she got dressed as an elephant while singing the classic tune “Baby Mine” from "Dumbo." And in true over-the-top Perry fashion, she was accompanied by her dog, Nugget, who was also dressed as an elephant.

Perry is looking forward to this new chapter in her life.

"You know, I don't know exactly what it means yet to be a mother, although I've always felt very mothering to my friends and my fans and stuff. But I know I'm about to step into the next level," she said on Sunday night's "American Idol," according to People.