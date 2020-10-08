Katy Perry opens up about Orlando Bloom as a dad, returning to 'American Idol'

Katy Perry is back to work after welcoming her daughter, Daisy Dove, with actor Orlando Bloom in August.

In an interview with "ET" Wednesday, Perry said she is back on the set of “American Idol” ahead of the fourth season of the rebooted singing competition.

"It's amazing. I'm so grateful for this opportunity and for this job, and to be able to continue to inspire other people to go after their dreams," Perry told the outlet. "I mean, my life just feels very full and whole. And you know, it's hard a little bit these first couple of days away and not being able to be there."

She added her fiancé, Bloom, has been doing "a great job" with baby Daisy.

"But Daddy's doing a great job. Daddy has stepped in," she said. "I've seen the Bjorn on him, I've seen him with the bottle, I've seen all the pictures. It's all good."

Bloom, 43, for his part, appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Tuesday and talked about his baby girl.

He said Daisy’s eyes look just like Perry's.

"It's funny, when she first came out I was like, 'Oh it's me, it's mini me,' and then fortunately she's got those Katy blues, which was perfect,” he said. "And then she sort of looked like my mom, so I got a little bit confused because Katy's breastfeeding this mini me-slash-my mom, you know. I said, 'Who's she gonna look like next?'"

The famous couple welcomed their first child together at the end of August, writing on the UNICEF Instagram that they were “floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.”

Perry, 35, has been open about her experience as a working mom. In September, she tweeted being a mom is a “full time job.”

part 2: when a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it’s not like they been coming from months of “time off...” she’s coming from a full time job... of being a mom, lol. — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 25, 2020

“…when a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it’s not like they been coming from months of “time off...” she’s coming from a full time job... of being a mom, lol,” she wrote.

“…call your mom and tell her you love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave!” she posted, adding she loves her job.