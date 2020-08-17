Katy Perry offers a sneak peek at her pink nursery as due date nears

Katy Perry is all ready for her bundle of joy!

The singer, 35, gave fans a surprise peek at her nursery as she prepares to welcome her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

"I'm going to show you my baby room,” she said near the end of her latest #SmileSunday livestream with fans, as shown in a clip captured by a Twitter fan account. “Ready? Just a little. Just a little sneak peek!”

"I have some little clothes on the wall, and then I have like, a little pink room,” she continued, walking into the nursery.

She panned the camera around the softly lit room with pink walls, showing an oval-shaped crib, a comfortable armchair and a changing table.

“This is my little chair … little lights I love so much,” she gushed.

Then she gave fans a glimpse at some outfits she’s already picked out for her little one, including an adorable onesie covered with pictures of Bloom’s face and a dress printed with Eggo waffles.

Perry herself sported a bold, polka dotted dress and tear-shaped crystals on her cheek, possibly a playful reference to her sad clown character in the music video for her new song, “Smile.”

Her fifth album, also called “Smile,” is slated for release on August 28. It was postponed two weeks due to “unavoidable production delays" from the coronavirus, Perry revealed on Instagram late last month.

Her baby is also due any day now. As she joked during a July interview with Britain’s Hits Radio, “I’m putting out a record still, putting out a baby, don’t know which one is coming first.”

Perry revealed in early March via her music video for "Never Worn White" that she and Bloom were expecting. In April, she shared with fans that their baby is a girl through a picture of the "Lord of the Rings" actor with pink foam on his face.