Katy Perry shows fans her pregnant belly button: 'Wanna see something gross?'

Katy Perry asked her fans on Instagram Thursday, "You guys want to see something gross?"

And she certainly delivered.

Katy Perry speaking during the SHEIN Together Virtual Festival in May. Getty Images

After posing the question, the "Teenage Dream" singer and mom-to-be showed a video on her Instagram Stories featuring an extreme close-up of her baby bump — with a fully distended belly button. That's right: She's far enough into pregnancy that her belly button has turned inside-out,

The "outie"! katyperry/Instagram

It's not something that happens to every pregnant woman, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

"Sometimes a growing baby in the uterus can put so much pressure on a woman's abdominal wall that her normally 'innie' belly button becomes an 'outie,'" it explained. "It typically happens in the second or third trimester of pregnancy, most commonly around 26 weeks."

Perry, 35, announced her pregnancy with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 43, in the "Never Worn White" music video back in March, but she hasn't made her due date public. This will be the first child for Perry; Bloom has a son, Flynn, 9, with his ex Miranda Kerr.

The "gorgeous" reward. katyperry/Instagram

But wait! Perry's video from Thursday wasn't just about the "gross." After showing off her tummy, she said, "But do you guys want to see something gorgeous?" and then panned up to her face. And yeah, she is looking pretty terrific in full makeup and a black-and-white outfit with matching barrettes.

"That's what you get," she added. "It's the payoff for looking at my belly button."