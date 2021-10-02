Katy Perry reveals daughter Daisy's favorite word and it's a 'wild' one

Katy Perry is opening up about her daughter Daisy Dove's favorite word and as she pointed out in a recent interview, it's a "wild" one!

The 36-year-old singer was attending Variety's Power of Women event in Los Angeles on Thursday and opened up to "Entertainment Tonight" about Daisy's recent birthday at the end of August and noted that her little girl is an active talker.

"She is talking, but she thinks everything is a cat ... When a person will walk in she will say 'Hi, gato!'" Perry said, referring to the Spanish word for "cat." She added, "I don't know why she is so fascinated with cats."

Fans of the "Roar" singer will recognize that Perry herself loves cats and has used cat motifs, related feline images and names in her shoe line and even had a pet cat named Kitty Purry.

"It's wild (because) people who love my music, they call themselves Katy Cats," said the singer. "She doesn't know anything about that, she doesn't care about any of that, but for some reason the major word in her life is gato," she said. "It feels like destiny."

Perry is not the only celebrity whose child loves animals. Back in 2017, Chrissy Teigen shared a video on Instagram of her daughter Luna, now 5, saying her first word.

"What is that?" Teigen asked Luna before the camera panned over to reveal a feline in the distance. "Cat. Cat," she repeated to Luna.

"Caaah!" Luna declared as she looked over at the kitty.

Prince Harry also revealed to James Corden in February that his son, Archie, said an animal word for his first word — crocodile!

In honor of Daisy Dove's first birthday on Aug. 26, Perry shared a sweet message on Twitter, saying her "life began" when her daughter was born.

1 year ago today is the day my life began… Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love. ♥️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 26, 2021

“1 year ago today is the day my life began… Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love,” she tweeted with a heart emoji.

Related: