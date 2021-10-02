IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Katy Perry reveals daughter Daisy's favorite word and it's a 'wild' one

The singer's daughter with Orlando Bloom turned one at the end of August and is already talking!
Katy Perry accepts an award onstage during Variety's Power of Women Presented by Lifetime at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 30, 2021.
Katy Perry at Variety's Power of Women event in Los Angeles on Sept. 30, 2021.Amy Sussman / Getty Images
By Ronnie Koenig

Katy Perry is opening up about her daughter Daisy Dove's favorite word and as she pointed out in a recent interview, it's a "wild" one!

The 36-year-old singer was attending Variety's Power of Women event in Los Angeles on Thursday and opened up to "Entertainment Tonight" about Daisy's recent birthday at the end of August and noted that her little girl is an active talker.

"She is talking, but she thinks everything is a cat ... When a person will walk in she will say 'Hi, gato!'" Perry said, referring to the Spanish word for "cat." She added, "I don't know why she is so fascinated with cats."

Fans of the "Roar" singer will recognize that Perry herself loves cats and has used cat motifs, related feline images and names in her shoe line and even had a pet cat named Kitty Purry.

"It's wild (because) people who love my music, they call themselves Katy Cats," said the singer. "She doesn't know anything about that, she doesn't care about any of that, but for some reason the major word in her life is gato," she said. "It feels like destiny."

Perry is not the only celebrity whose child loves animals. Back in 2017, Chrissy Teigen shared a video on Instagram of her daughter Luna, now 5, saying her first word.

"What is that?" Teigen asked Luna before the camera panned over to reveal a feline in the distance. "Cat. Cat," she repeated to Luna.

"Caaah!" Luna declared as she looked over at the kitty.

Prince Harry also revealed to James Corden in February that his son, Archie, said an animal word for his first word — crocodile!

In honor of Daisy Dove's first birthday on Aug. 26, Perry shared a sweet message on Twitter, saying her "life began" when her daughter was born.

“1 year ago today is the day my life began… Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love,” she tweeted with a heart emoji.

Ronnie Koenig

Ronnie Koenig is a writer for TODAY.com, covering the food and pop culture beats. She also writes about health and wellness, parenting and relationships for NBC Better and TMRW x TODAY, serves as a senior editor for New Jersey Family, and contributes to The New York Times and Real Simple. She is a graduate of Barnard College and a mom of twins.