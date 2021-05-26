Katy Perry reveals 1 thing she knows she wants to pass down to her daughter

Katy Perry can’t wait for her daughter to raid her closet!

The “Smile” singer, who welcomed her first child, Daisy, in August with fiancé Orlando Bloom, says she is looking forward to giving Daisy full access to her outfits one day.

"I think about it all the time," Perry, 36, recently told PopSugar. "I do a lot of cleanups, but I do have some stuff always that I'm thinking about."

She added that she’s known from the beginning that she wants to share her clothes with her daughter.

"I need them to go somewhere," she said. "I want them to be worn again."

Perry likely has a wardrobe full of fun looks to choose from, including many of the colorful and quirky outfits she’s worn on stage.

Was she giving a playful clue about her daughter's name with her daisy outfit? Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

For example, Perry wore this pink romper with a yellow daisy embellishment during a concert last March, around the time she announced her pregnancy. (Perhaps the daisy detail was a subtle reveal of her daughter’s name!)

Baby, you're a firework! Christie Goodwin / Getty Images

Perry also rocked a vibrant, firework-themed gown during her Prismatic World Tour in 2014.

It was an iconic look for an iconic performance. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Maybe the singer is also holding onto the beach ball-inspired dress she wore during her 2015 Super Bowl halftime performance.

She channeled her inner superhero with this fierce look. Naomi Rahim / WireImage

Perry also hopefully still has the stunning, futuristic ensemble she wore during a 2018 concert in Melbourne, Australia, in all its red, glittering glory.

She lit up the red carpet. Andrew Kelly / Reuters

And she's of course rocked some show-stopping looks at the Met Gala over the years, including her unforgettable chandelier dress from 2019 and her angel-inspired outfit from the year before.

She sported enormous angel wings in keeping with the 2018 Met Gala's theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." Carlo Allegri / Reuters

The “Daisies” singer didn't reveal to PopSugar which outfits in particular she's looking forward to passing down to her daughter, but it sounds like Daisy will have plenty of gorgeous looks to choose from.

Then again, Perry pointed out that there’s always the chance that her daughter will have a different sense of style.

"(Daisy will) probably just be goth, and like, 'No, Mum. Thanks,’” the singer joked.

