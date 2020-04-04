Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reveal sex of their baby

Katy Perry is having a girl!

The “California Girl” singer made the announcement on her Instagram on Friday night with an endearing photo of fiancé Orlando Bloom covered in what appeared to be pink foam.

“it’s a girl,” she captioned the picture, with pink hearts emoji.

Perry announced early last month they were expecting by dropping her “Never Worn White” music video and revealing her baby bump in the final shot.

"omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore," she later tweeted, adding "or carry around a big purse lol.”

"I am excited. We're excited and happy and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep," Perry said in an Instagram Live video at the time, adding she is due this summer. "And I like to tell you guys everything but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's... I guess that's how I speak to you. That's how we speak together to each other."

Bloom has a 9-year-old son, Flynn, from his previous marriage to supermodel Miranda Kerr.