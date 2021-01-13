Katy Perry celebrates Orlando Bloom's 44th birthday with candid pics

Katy Perry's birthday tribute to her fiancé Orlando Bloom will give you all the feels.

The singer welcomed her first child with Bloom, a daughter named Daisy Dove, in August, and she thanked him for being a great father and partner in a sweet birthday message posted to Instagram on Monday morning.

"Happiest 44th to my love, brilliant father of my Dove & a shimmering mirror that sees and reflects to me what I can’t yet see..." the 36-year-old wrote.

The new mother shared a series of candid photos of the couple, including one of the pair riding horseback together and another of them brushing their teeth in front of a mirror. She also posted a few solo shots of Bloom with adorable animals and a beautiful moment captured during her pregnancy.

A beautiful shot of the couple during Perry's pregnancy. katyperry/Instagram

The "American Idol" judge thanked her future husband for always "going back down to the mat with me and never tapping out."

"So glad my moon found it’s sun, love you whole world doe," she wrote.

Perry and Bloom's friends and fans sent their love in the comments section, including musician Cynthia Lovely, who wrote "Happy birthday, Orlando! love you guys"

Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott left three heart emojis and one fan wrote, "You guys are so cute." The team at "American Idol" also sent birthday wishes.

Back in October, Perry praised Bloom for doing "a great job" with their newborn daughter.

"Daddy has stepped in," she told "ET." "I've seen the Bjorn on him, I've seen him with the bottle, I've seen all the pictures. It's all good."

Bloom, who also has a 9-year-old son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, spoke highly of Perry during her pregnancy, calling her a "force of nature." Once Daisy was born, the father of two told Ellen DeGeneres he sees both himself and his fiancée in their daughter.

"It's funny, when she first came out I was like, 'Oh it's me, it's mini me,' and then fortunately she's got those Katy blues, which was perfect," he said.