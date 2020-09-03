Katie Lee welcomes baby girl — see the adorable photo

Sign up for our newsletter

The bun is out of the oven.

On Thursday, Food Network star Katie Lee revealed on Instagram that she had given birth to a girl.

“Welcome, baby Iris Marion Biegel 9.2.20 Our hearts are so full,” she wrote alongside a photo of her holding Iris in a blanket.

Lee’s husband, Ryan Biegel, posted the same photo and message on his Instagram page. It’s the first child for the couple.

Lee, who has spoken about her struggle with infertility in the past, announced she was pregnant in February.

"Eating for two. Baby Biegel is on the way!" she captioned a photo of herself enjoying some pasta.

In May, “The Kitchen” co-host appeared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to discuss how she was feeling, noting that at least one part of quarantining agreed with her.

"I feel like the best thing about being home during this time is that I don't ever have to put on tight clothes! I get to just keep growing and wearing sweatpants!" she said.

Lee, 38, also said she had some unusual cravings.

"The other day I made a sandwich with mayonnaise and sweet pickles and that was it, and it was strangely delicious," Lee told Rachael Ray in May.