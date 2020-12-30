Katie Lee gushes about her baby girl: 'I'm so obsessed with her'

During chef Katie Lee's appearance Wednesday on TODAY to talk about the smash-hit snack of the season, charcuterie boards, she took a moment to talk about life as a new mom.

Lee, a co-host on Food Network's "The Kitchen," gave birth to her first child, Iris Marion Biegel, on Sept. 2.

"I'm so obsessed with her," Lee told Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones. "I'm a little bit tired, but we're having a great time. She's such a good baby."

Lee said Iris had just woken up from her morning nap before her appearance, but said that dad Ryan Biegel was "on duty."

"I was hoping she was going to make it through my segment, but she had other plans," Lee joked.

Sheinelle asked how the family's holiday celebration had gone, and Lee said that like many around the country, they just had a small, at-home family day.

"It was so nice," Lee said. "We just had a really cozy, calm day, just me and my husband, Ryan, and Iris, and our little dog Gus. So it was a small celebration, like a lot of people, but no less festive."

On Christmas Day, Lee took to Instagram to share a photo of herself, Biegel and Iris.

The frequent TODAY guest also recently shared a look at some Christmas decor, posting a photo of Iris' Christmas stocking and writing that it made her "so happy" to look at it.

Lee has spoken candidly about previous struggles with infertility, writing in an emotional Instagram post in April 2019 that she and Biegel had gone through the "physically exhausting" process of in vitro fertilization only to learn that they had created zero healthy embryos.

When she surprised her co-workers on "The Kitchen" with news of her pregnancy last February, she wrote that she would "cherish this moment forever." When she announced the baby's sex in April, she took a moment to thank everyone who sent her "kind messages and well wishes both since I got pregnant and since I shared with you about my fertility struggles. ... They say it takes a village to raise a child, but for some of us, it takes a village to have a child."