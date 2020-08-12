Katie Holmes shares rare video of 14-year-old daughter Suri

Katie Holmes is showing people that raising kids isn’t a walk in the park — it’s more a stroll in the city.

The former “Dawson’s Creek” star posted a slow-motion, black-and-white video on Instagram of daughter Suri Cruise running and jumping in an empty side street between buildings.

Holmes did not offer any caption, electing to simply put in a “sunny” emoji.

Holmes, who shares the 14-year-old with ex-husband Tom Cruise, does not often share photos or videos of their daughter and said she prefers not to speak about her publicly.

“I like to keep her out of my interviews,” she told Australia’s The Daily Telegraph earlier this month.

Despite that declaration, Holmes, 41, did speak out about her experience parenting Suri during the pandemic.

“I will say that this time of quarantine has been such a lesson, just really looking at everything you have and celebrating the simplicity of making dinner and (spending) that time together,” she said. “I feel strongly that the power of your own attitude definitely influences those around you, including your children.”

Back in April, Holmes posted on Instagram a photo of Suri with her face out of view when she turned 14.

“Birthday vibes,” she captioned it.

Holmes, who split from Tom Cruise in 2012, also shared a birthday photo of their little girl in 2018 and had posted ones in 2017 that had people doing a double take because they looked so much alike.