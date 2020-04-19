Katie Holmes shares rare pic of Suri Cruise to celebrate her 14th birthday

A happy belated birthday is in order for Suri Cruise!

Katie Holmes shared a rare picture of her daughter on Saturday, April 18 to celebrate her 14th birthday. The adorable shot captures the back of Cruise's head donning an elaborate flower crown made from white and pink roses.

“Birthday vibes 💕💕” Holmes captioned the photo.

Based on another snap Holmes posted earlier in the day to celebrate her daughter’s birthday, the theme for the party was pink with a lot of florals.

“💕Happy Birthday Sweetheart!!!!!!!” the 41-year-old actress captioned a photo of a birthday banner for Cruise. “I am so blessed to be your mom. May this year be incredible! 💕💕💕💕”

Since her headline-making divorce from Tom Cruise in 2012, Holmes has preferred to keep her private life private. That means, even on her social media accounts, glimpses of her daughter are few and far between these days.

In an interview with Town & Country in 2017, the mother of one opened up about giving her daughter a “stable and innocent" childhood.

"My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now," Holmes said. "It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed."

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise attend the Z100's Jingle Ball 2017 on December 8, 2017 in New York City. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Holmes was 27 years old when she welcomed Suri to the world, and while she may have become a mom earlier than some of her Hollywood peers, the actress believes the timing couldn’t have been better.

In an interview with Elle UK late last year, Holmes, now 41, said that her and her daughter's respective ages were always “a good match” throughout the years.

“I was happy to become a mom in my twenties,” she said. “It’s been nice that our ages fit.”

“How do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match,” she continued. “We kind of grew up together.”

And, frankly, Holmes is happy with the woman she grew up to become.

“I directed my first film, ‘All We Had,’ a couple of years ago, and I’ve been working to get my second film ready, so I’m excited to continue," she told the magazine. "It’s interesting to be 40, though, because when you’re young, you think, ‘I’m never going to be 40!’ And then the day comes and it’s like, ‘This is OK.’”