Katie Holmes celebrates Suri's 15th birthday with rare black-and-white pics

Katie Holmes celebrated her daughter Suri Cruise's 15th birthday by sharing rare photos of the teenager on Monday.

Holmes, 42, posted three photos to Instagram. One shows Suri as a child, sitting in a kitchen with two other children. The other images show Suri and Holmes together, hugging tightly; one photo seems to be from when the pair celebrated Holmes' mother's birthday in 2016.

"Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!!!" wrote Holmes, along with a string of emoji. "I can't believe you are already 15!"

Holmes rarely posts photos of her only child, though she does seem to make exceptions to celebrate Suri's birthday or other major milestones.

In 2017, Holmes told Town & Country that it was "very important" that Suri had a "stable, innocent childhood." Holmes has raised Suri as a single parent since 2012, when she divorced actor Tom Cruise.

"My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now," Holmes said at the time, when Suri was 10 years old. "It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed."

In 2018, Holmes told TODAY Parents that her parenting goal is "to raise good humans."

“I do a lot to put perspective on life," Holmes said. "We help out the homeless. We do small acts of kindness. Again, it’s a daily thing. I don’t over-gift. I don’t inundate my child with a lot of things. We’re trying to raise good humans and some days we’re better at it than others. You don’t always get treats."

Holmes told the Australian newspaper The Daily Telegraph in 2020 that she prefers to "keep (Suri) out of" her interviews but did share some details about the pair's time together in quarantine.

"I will say that this time of quarantine has been such a lesson, just really looking at everything you have and celebrating the simplicity of making dinner and (spending) that time together," said Holmes. "I feel strongly that the power of your own attitude definitely influences those around you, including your children."