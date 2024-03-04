Katie Couric beams in new pics from daughter’s baby shower as she prepares to become a grandma

Katie Couric is starting the countdown to becoming a grandmother.

The former TODAY co-anchor shared photos on Instagram on March 4 from her daughter Ellie Monahan's baby shower, where guests were all smiles ahead of her due date.

"Three weeks until B day! Ellie’s baby shower was a celebration of love and friendship through the years," Couric wrote in the caption.

Couric posted several photos of the event, where tables were covered with flowers and she wore a cream colored matching set alongside her daughter's green dress.

"Thank you to everyone who came and made it so special for Ellie and the baby to be! Bringing a baby into the world—the ultimate act of love and hope," she said. "I am so excited!!!"

She revealed the sex of the baby is still unknown, and that it will be a “delivery room surprise” for everyone.

The mother of two shared the moment she learned she was becoming a first-time grandmother in an adorable video she posted on Instagram in December.

Couric sat outside as her younger daughter Carrie Monahan handed her a bracelet. Couric struggled to read what it said.

"Brand, brandy, brandy, B, granny," she said through laughter, before finally figuring out, "Granny to be."

Her face then goes serious.

"I’m pregnant," Ellie Monahan said, off camera.

"You are?" Couric replied as her jaw dropped. "Wow!"

Ellie Monahan asked: "Are you freaked out?"

"No," Katie responded through laughter.

Couric wrote in the caption she had been "dying to tell" her followers of the news.

"This is what happens when you go to a @taylorswift concert last summer and forget your friendship bracelet and your daughters say, 'Don’t worry, we made one for you!'" she said.

Ellie Monahan married Mark Dobrosky in 2021 after getting engaged in 2019. Couric couldn't contain her excitement then, either.

"Baby you’re a firework," she captioned a photo of the couple looking at fireworks. "Happy wedding Ellie and Mark."