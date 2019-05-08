Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 8, 2019, 1:05 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Kathie Lee and Hoda are together again ... with Hope Catherine!

Hoda Kotb had former TODAY co-host and good friend Kathie Lee Gifford over for a sweet meeting with her new bundle of joy, baby daughter Hope, whom Hoda adopted last month.

"Lookie who came to say hi!!!'' Hoda captioned a smiling photo with her daughters and Kathie Lee. "Xoxo @kathielgifford love you kath xx."

The sweet photo also includes Hoda's older daughter, Haley Joy, 2, whom she adopted in 2017.

Kathie Lee said a tearful goodbye last month after 11 years on TODAY, but she and Hoda have kept their tight bond.

Their legacy on TODAY was just honored on Sunday with a Daytime Emmy Award in the category of outstanding informative talk show host. Kathie Lee accepted the award Sunday on behalf of the pair, calling it "a lovely, lovely surprise."

"Hoda, you know I never would've been there for 11 years if I hadn't fallen in love with my Egyptian sunshine in a bottle," Kathie Lee said in a phone interview on TODAY Monday. "And I’m just excited for the future for everybody — new babies, new everything."

Kathie Lee is the latest member of the TODAY family to have a cute visit with Hope, as Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager have also spent some time with the adorable baby girl.

Former TODAY anchor Meredith Vieira, who has filled in for Hoda during her absence, also had a smile-filled visit with Hope.

"She's so little, she's so beautiful,'' Vieira said on TODAY last week. "Hoda's in heaven. She's so happy."